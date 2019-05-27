Trump Becomes First Foreign Leader to Meet Japan's New Emperor

US President Donald Trump met with new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday at the imperial palace in Tokyo as part of a formal welcoming ceremony broadcast live on national television.

Trump became the first foreign leader to be received by the Japanese monarch since he inherited the throne earlier this month after his father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.

"It's over 200 years since something like this has happened. So it's a great honor to be representing the United States", Trump said at a welcoming dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In between visits with the monarch, Trump is reportedly slated to hold talks with Abe, with whom he played golf, attended a sumo tournament and dined on Sunday.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW