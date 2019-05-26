Two Deadly Blasts Kill 3 in Nepal's Capital (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

The areas close to the sites of the recent blasts have been cordoned off by law enforcement. The injured have been hospitalised.

Three people died and five others sustained injuries on Sunday in two separate blasts in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu. The cause of the explosions remains unknown, Reuters reported citing local police.

"We have three fatalities in two incidents of explosions but the nature of blasts is under investigation," a police official was cited as saying.

Warning! The following images are graphic and may offend sensibilities

At least two killed as twin explosions rock Kathmandu – OnlineKhabar https://t.co/o67aSp6HcJ pic.twitter.com/55Hi7Ly9l2 — OnlineKhabar_English (@OnlineKhabar_En) 26 мая 2019 г.

​At present, security forces are on high alert and are operating in the main areas of Kathmandu.