Register
09:27 GMT +326 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Motorists drive past stray cows roam on a road in Allahabad, India

    Indian Worker Accused of Raping Cows At Shelter Held on Animal Cruelty Charges

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Indian labourer Raj Kumar claimed he was drunk and couldn’t remember any details of the shocking incident, which was captured by CCTV.

    A labourer is accused of raping five cows at a cattle shelter in India after horrified staff saw the surveillance footage of the incident.

    The man was arrested after cattle shelter volunteers claimed they saw him committing the perverted acts, in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, writes the Mirror.

    READ MORE: Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Abducting, Raping Minor in India

    Shelter workers lay in wait for the offender to return to the scene of his perverted offences after seeing a number of cows being sexually assaulted. They “brutally thrashed him” before summoning the police, according to local reports.

    The perpetrator, Raj Kumar, 27, is being held on animal cruelty charges, said police in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

    The man claimed he was drunk at the time and could not remember anything following the shocking incident in India, where cows are considered sacred.

    Police inspector Jagdish Upadhyay said: “The accused was identified as Raj Kumar who works as a contractual labourer.”

    “He was under the influence of alcohol when he was brought to the police station.”

    Shelter volunteers claim they saw Kumar having “unnatural sex” with five cows while scanning CCTV installed a few days earlier.

    They came across this footage of a man involved in the act,” the inspector said.

    Since then, volunteers have started keeping a vigil.

    Indian wedding Delhi
    CC BY 3.0 / Yogita / Indian wedding Delhi
    A Quarter of Rape Cases in India are a Result of Failure to Marry – NGO
    Kumar allegedly sexually abused cows at the Karatliya Baba Ashram shelter.

    A distraught local priest, Ram Das, said: “CCTV footage shows the man doing dastardly acts with cows one by one”.

    We have caught him and brought to the police station.”

    Gaushalas, as cattle shelters are called in India, are set up to protect the animals due to their religious significance in Hinduism.

    In a similarly abusive incident last July, eight men sparked outrage for gang-raping a pregnant goat in Mewat in the northern state of Haryana.

    Related:

    Animal Cruelty to be 120 Times More Expensive in India - Reports
    Two Arrested for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl in India – Reports
    A Quarter of Rape Cases in India are a Result of Failure to Marry – NGO
    Indian Navy Man Sentenced to 10-year Prison Term for Rape - Reports
    Tags:
    CCTV, animal abuse, cows, animal shelters, rape, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Supermodel Natalia Vodianova
    Dressed to the Nines: Celebrities Stun With Style During Cannes Film Festival
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse