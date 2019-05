Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill resigned after seven years in this position, Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, O'Neill said that recent movements in parliament showed "the need for change."

© AP Photo / Papua New Guinea Hit With Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake

The prime minister's resignation is yet to be approved by the country's Governor-General Bob Dadae.

The duties of the prime minister will be performed by 79-year-old Julius Chan, who previously was the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea twice, from 1980 to 1982 and from 1994 to 1997.