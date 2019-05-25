One Dead, One Injured as Stolen Ferrari Bursts Into Flames Following Crash

The high-performance vehicle was reportedly stolen outside a cafe in West Perth, Australia, at about 10:20 am local time, according to police.

A stolen Ferrari has caught fire after hitting a metal barrier in West Perth, Australia, leaving the car thief critically injured and a female passenger dead, according to a Western Australia police spokesperson as quoted by ABC news.

The spokesperson said that law enforcement attempted to approach the stolen vehicle after spotting it on Vincent Street, but the car accelerated and crashed approximately 100 metres away before bursting into flames.

As a result, the man behind the wheel was apprehended and taken to hospital with serious burns, while the second occupant of the car lost her life at the scene.