US Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Afghanistan - Reports

A mechanical malfunction, not enemy fire, was the cause of the hard landing, according to a representative of the coalition.

A US military helicopter with crew members on board made a hard landing in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan, the Khaama Press news outlet reported, citing a representative of the US-led coalition.

READ MORE: Security in Afghanistan Not a Priority for the US Anymore?

© AP Photo / David Guttenfelder At Least 17 Afghan Soldiers Killed in US Air Strike in Southern Afghanistan

As a result of a hard landing, the CH-47 Chinook helicopter was destroyed, passengers and crew members were injured, according to media reports, with reference to the representative of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, Colonel David Butler.

The CH-47 Chinook is a US twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter. Its primary roles are troop transportation, artillery placement and battlefield resupply.

Chinooks were first used in combat in 1965 during the Vietnam War.