US Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Afghanistan - Reports

A US military helicopter with crew members on board made a hard landing in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan, the Khaama Press news outlet reported, citing a representative of the US-led coalition.
The CH-47 Chinook is a US twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter. Its primary roles are troop transportation, artillery placement and battlefield resupply.
Chinooks were first used in combat in 1965 during the Vietnam War.
