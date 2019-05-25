Cargo Ship Blast in Thai Port Leaves at Least 50 Wounded - Reports (VIDEO)

The blast was triggered by a fire that broke out on a cargo ship docked at Laem Chabang port in Thailand's Chonburi Province south to the capital Bangkok.

At least fifty people have been injured after a blaze erupted on a cargo ship and triggered a blast at Laem Chabang port in the Sri Racha district of Chonburi Province on Saturday morning. The blaze erupted on a cargo vessel operated by KMTC Hongkong Co.

According to a tweet by international freight forwarder, Trade Expeditors US, the exploded chemicals on the ship were toxic substances.

#Noticetotrade: Class 6.1 Chemical Exploded!!

Several port workers were injured and local people were evacuated following an explosion in a container on a ship at #LaemChabangPort in Chon Buri, Thailand Sri Racha district on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/3FLzvOUsl2 — Trade Expeditors USA (@teuinc) 25 мая 2019 г.

However, according to the local police, the cause of the fire as well as the kind of chemicals aboard the vessel is not clear and is currently under investigation.

The port director, Yuthana Mokkhao, declared the district around Laem Chabang a "danger zone". The port chief said that at least twenty people have been taken to hospitals after suffering burns.

Over ten fire trucks as well as rescue teams rushed to the scene to contain the fire. According to Yuthana Mokkhao, the fire was subsequently under control.