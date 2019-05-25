5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Buildings in Tokyo - Reports

The epicenter of the aftershocks was located in the southern part of Boso Peninsula, at a depth of about 40 km.
Data on the victims and the destruction has not been reported yet. The tremors were felt by residents throughout the metropolitan region, including the prefectures of Tokyo and Kanagawa.
Felt #earthquake (#地震) M5.3 strikes 79 km SE of #Tokyo (#Japan) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/Mufvw0nkax pic.twitter.com/cHPVGAeMxC— EMSC (@LastQuake) 25 May 2019
US President Donald Trump arrives in Japan on Saturday for an official visit. It was previously reported that during the four-day visit, which will end on Tuesday, 28 May, the Japanese emperor will host a dinner reception in honour of Trump.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
All comments
Show new comments (0)