5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Buildings in Tokyo - Reports

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was recorded on Saturday in the central Japanese prefecture of Chiba, east of Tokyo; there is no threat of a tsunami, according to the country's national meteorological department.

The epicenter of the aftershocks was located in the southern part of Boso Peninsula, at a depth of about 40 km.

Data on the victims and the destruction has not been reported yet. The tremors were felt by residents throughout the metropolitan region, including the prefectures of Tokyo and Kanagawa.

US President Donald Trump arrives in Japan on Saturday for an official visit. It was previously reported that during the four-day visit, which will end on Tuesday, 28 May, the Japanese emperor will host a dinner reception in honour of Trump.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.