Trump to Meet New Japanese Emperor, Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Abe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is starting a four-day trip in Japan on Saturday to meet new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is expected to produce an interesting announcement surrounding the relationship between both countries.

"The President and Prime Minister Abe will likely hold a joint press conference where they'll have some very interesting announcements covering, really, the range of the relationship", a senior US administration official told reporters earlier this week.

Departed the @WhiteHouse and am now on Air Force One with the First Lady heading to Japan and looking forward to honoring, on behalf of the United States, His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. I will also be discussing Trade and Military with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo. pic.twitter.com/uwEjQNbEXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 мая 2019 г.

Trump and Abe will meet on Sunday, informally, to watch a Sumo wrestling match, the official said.

Trump and the First Lady will be Japan's first state guests following Naruhito’s enthronement, which took place earlier this month. The White House said the historic trip will be marked by interesting information emanating from Trump and Abe’s bilateral talks.

On Monday, the official added, Trump and Abe will hold a bilateral meeting. The official provided, however, no details on what will be discussed and noted that there is no emphasis on trade throughout this trip.

Later on Monday evening, Trump and the First Lady will be hosted by the Japanese Imperial Family at a state banquet.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit a US naval base in the Japanese city of Yokosuka where he will address troops on importance of the US-Japanese alliance and its significance to regional security, the official said.

