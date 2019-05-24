Indian Regional Party Amuses Netizens By Firing Media Team After Election Fiasco

The strong action came after the party’s months-long endeavour to attract a maximal number of voters in India’s general elections went in vain. The Samajwadi Party barely managed to repeat its last feat, when it contested on its home turf of Uttar Pradesh state, winning five seats.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens have been trolling the chief of India's regional Samajwadi Party for having dissolved the party's entire media panel following the drubbing it received in the recent parliamentary elections.

While some found it preposterous that the blame for the fiasco should be taken out on its media team…

​ …others simply blamed the party's chief Akhilesh Yadav's strategy for the poor result.

​Despite the fact that the Samajwadi Party went as far as teaming up with its one-time arch-rival, the Bahujan Samaj Party, in a desperate effort to defeat their common opponent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, it all but failed — winning just five out of the 37 seats it contested.

This is the second consecutive general election where Samajwadi only managed to score five seats in the state. However, back in 2012, the party had got a thumping majority in the State Assembly elections, securing a total of 224 of the total 403 State Assembly seats and consequently forming the state government. It also scored a much more decent tally of 23 seats in the 2009 Indian parliamentary elections.