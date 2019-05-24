Netizens React to Indian Woman Covering Car with Cow Dung to Beat the Heat

Since time immemorial in India, cow faeces have been used for medicinal purposes, to ward off insects, and as a disinfectant. Even today, many rural households apply cow dung cakes on the exterior walls of their mud houses and wash their verandas with turmeric and cow manure.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman in the Indian state of Gujarat smearing her car with cow dung to beat the heat has left a lot of people on social media amused and others shocked. With temperatures continuing to soar during the summer in the Indian state of Gujarat, the woman from Ahmedabad city recently hit upon a novel idea to shield her car from the burning heat.

The woman, identified as Sejal Shah, used this age-old method to cool the interior and exterior of the car, which turned quite hot after being parked out in the open for too long during daytime.

Gujarat: Sejal Shah, a resident of Ahmedabad has covered her car with cow dung to beat the heat, says,' The heat was getting unbearable. I have used cow dung in my house for flooring & from that experience I thought of doing something with my car.' pic.twitter.com/xTLFhbzX8h — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

A photograph of the car posted recently on social media is drawing a lot attention from netizens.

This woman coated her Toyota Corolla Altis with cow dung to keep it cool. Isn’t it cool? https://t.co/o80SOkkFEq — Trending Shed (@trendingshed) May 22, 2019

Indianess..Corolla Altis plastered with cow dung very much asthetically, & painted with natural colors, I am happy to share it has brought down Temperatures drastically, that helps almost no use of AC (even in 42°C of Ahmedabad) dats No CFC @Toyota_India @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VpCx8itZp3 — bhavil bavisi (@Bhavilwill) May 21, 2019

