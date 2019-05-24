Register
24 May 2019
    An Agni IV missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead and a range of 2,500-3,500 kilometers is displayed during the main Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012

    India Successfully Test Fires 500 Kg Guided Bomb Near Pakistani Border

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Asia & Pacific
    131

    South Asia’s two nuclear armed nations are testing weapons amid talks of restoring peace in the region which has been disrupted since mid-February when the Indian Air Force targetted alleged terror infrastructure inside Pakistani territory in response to a terror attack on 14 February in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after Pakistan test fired a nuke capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Indian scientists on Friday successfully test-fired a 500-kg inertial guided bomb from Sukhoi at the Pokhran range near the Pakistani border.

    A military official said that the winged version of the bomb with a range of 30 km hit the target with precision, "meeting all mission objectives". The guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision, the weapons system is capable of carrying different warheads, a statement by the defence ministry read. 

    In future, the domestically-developed bomb will replace the imported guided bombs from Israel. 

    READ MORE: Russia, Pakistan Call for Int'l Efforts to Avoid Military Confrontation in Space

    The source further added that the state-funded Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing kits for the Indian Air Force (IAF) that will give 100 kg, 250 kg and 1000 kg bombs precision guidance and glide capability.

    This handout photograph released by the Indian Air Force on May 22, 2019 and taken at an undisclosed location in 2017 shows a BrahMos air to surface cruise missile being launched from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft
    © AFP 2019 / Handout / INDIAN AIR FORCE
    India Test Fires Air Launched Version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
    On 23 May, Pakistan test launched a surface-to-surface Shaheen II ballistic missile capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 km.

    Shaheen II, two stage solid fuel missile, is a Pakistani version of the Chinese M-18, originally shown at the 1987 Beijing Air Show as a two-stage missile with a 1,000 km range carrying a 400-500 kg payload.

    The two countries have been testing their weapons systems amid talks to restore peace after a major escalation earlier this February.

    READ MORE: Indian Army Warns Pakistan Against Any Misadventure Along the Border

    On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his Indian counterpart Modi on the latter's re-election and reiterated that he looked forward to working with him "for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia". Modi thanked Khan for his "good wishes", saying he had "always given primacy to peace and development in our region".

    On 22 May, during the first informal interaction with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Bishkek, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi said Pakistan "wants all the matters resolved through dialogue and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in his very first speech that if India takes one step forward, we would take two steps forward".

     

     

     

