Register
14:49 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei surveillance cameras are seen displayed at the security exhibition in Shanghai, China, May 24, 2019

    China Slams US Huawei 'Rumours', As Trump Mulls Including Firm in Trade Deal

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    182

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday accused Huawei's CEO of lying about its alleged ties to the Chinese government, arguing that the tech giant is required by Chinese law to cooperate with it.

    In a statement on 24 May, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang denounced US claims about Huawei installing backdoors on its equipment under orders from Beijing and dismissed them as a trick that Washington uses to confuse American citizens.

    "Recently, some US politicians have continually fabricated rumours about Huawei but have never produced the clear evidence that countries have requested", he said.

    The spokesman further noted that US society already has doubts about the necessity of a trade war with China in light of the costs associated with it. Lu Kang argued that Washington "fabricates lies" to mislead American citizens and incite "ideological opposition".

    "Domestically in the US there are more and more doubts about the trade war the US side has provoked with China, the market turmoil caused by the technology war and the blocked industrial cooperation", the spokesman added.

    Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Pompeo Accuses Huawei of 'Lies' Over Gov't Ties, Thinks More Firms Will Ditch Tech Giant

    His statement comes in the wake of recent statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei of lying to the "American people" and the world about the company's ties to the Chinese government. Pompeo also shared that the global campaign to force countries to ban Huawei's equipment has largely been fuelled by the State Department's efforts.

    However, despite the ongoing US campaign to hinder Huawei's global expansion, President Donald Trump has mulled the possibility of including Huawei in a future trade deal with China.

    "If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei being possibly included in some form or some part of it", POTUS said on 24 May.

    The US has banned Huawei equipment from its market citing concerns that the tech giant was helping Beijing to spy and conduct cyberattacks by installing hidden backdoors on its products. Washington also banned companies from providing US-made technologies to Huawei. The Chinese company denies the accusations of being controlled by the country's government.

    READ MORE: Panasonic Denies Cutting Off Ties With Huawei Amid US Pressure Campaign

    Washington's decision has led to Google ceasing support for the Android operating system for all future Huawei devices and US chip producers, such as Intel and Qualcomm, reportedly cutting their ties with Huawei. The blacklisting has also forced some foreign companies, such as Japan’s Toshiba and British ARM to follow suit as their products may contain some tech made on US soil.

    Related:

    Pompeo Claims Huawei Lied About Gov't Ties, Thinks More Firms Will Ditch Company
    Hungary Slams EU's 'Hypocrisy' Over Budapest's China Talks, Use of Huawei's 5G
    Huawei Definitely Will Not Repeat ZTE's Fate This Time
    Venezuela to Create 4G Network With Help of China's Huawei, Russian Companies
    Huawei's Fate Hanging in Balance Amid 'Tariff Man' Trump's Trade War – Scholars
    Tags:
    trade war, US-China trade war, accusations, rumours, Huawei, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse