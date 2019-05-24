India Terminates Iran Oil Imports - Envoy to US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - India ended its imports of Iranian oil last month, Indian Ambassador to the United States Harsh Shringla told reporters at the country’s embassy in Washington on Thursday.

"That's it. After that, we haven't imported any", Shringla said when asked about the country’s ending its imports of Iranian oil in April. Shringla pointed out that India last imported one million tonnes of Iranian oil in April.

The ambassador said India is currently engaged in discussions to explore alternatives for its oil supply. In April, the White House announced that the United States would end waivers for oil sanctions on Iran as it seeks to bring the country’s oil exports to zero.

Eight of Iran’s top oil customers — China, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Greece and Turkey — were granted waivers that allowed them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil. The United States said the eight nations had agreed to dramatically reduce oil imports from Iran.

Iran announced earlier in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the JCPOA nuclear accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure that Tehran's interests were protected under the agreement.

Iran's partial suspension of its obligations under the nuclear deal was triggered by the United States' withdrawal from the agreement in May 2018. Since then, US President Donald Trump has enforced wide-reaching sanctions against Iran, which has led to an increase in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

