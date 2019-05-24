Philippines Rejects Canada Offer to Take Back Trash – Report

"They said it will [happen by] the end of June. The president will not agree with that and I understand from [Finance] Secretary [Carlos] Dominguez that it will be shipped out soon", Salvador Panelo was quoted as saying at a press briefing by the Manila Bulletin daily.
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said on Wednesday the government hired a private firm to bring back the offending trash, which is a mix of plastic and household waste.
READ MORE: Trash Wars: Philippines' Duterte Orders Garbage Shipped Back to Canada
However, the containers, which arrived in Manila, turned out to be filled with household trash, among other things, instead. The Philippines have since been trying the make Canada ship the trash back.
The Philippines recalled its ambassador in Ottawa earlier this month in the escalating row over the trash pile. Duterte has threatened to ship tonnes of garbage to Canada and dump it in Canadian territorial waters. Panelo told reporters this could happen this week or by the end of May.
READ MORE: Duterte Vows to Send Tonnes of Trash to Canada After Threatening to Declare War
All comments
Show new comments (0)