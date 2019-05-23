India, Japan Sign Tripartite Pact With Sri Lanka to Develop Strategic Port

The $500 million development project holds high importance in the region, as the project has been stalled since 2016 due to major diplomatic manoeuvre between consortiums led separately by India and China to acquire the project.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Japan have struck an important tripartite agreement with Sri Lanka to jointly develop the 'East Container Terminal' in Port of Colombo. As per the agreement, a terminal operator company will be set up with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority holding 51% stake and rest split among India and Japan.

The Colombo Port is considered as most commercially viable project and attracted around $1.4 billion investment from China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Sri Lanka government had planned to develop three terminals South, West and East with depth of 18 metres that will allow larger container to operate at the port. China Merchant Holdings had completed the development of South Terminal in 2013 while the work on the East Terminal remain stalled due to diplomatic manoeuvring between India and China, despite issued tender in 2016.

India-Japan, China-Qatar-Iran along with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority had expressed interest to develop the project as the deepest Container Terminal at the Port of Colombo helping to berth massive ships, container carriers and oil tankers.

The project was also stalled due to changes in power in the island nation. Last year, local media reported Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had clashed at the cabinet meeting as the latter wanted the East Terminal to be given to India on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal. But the President had strongly objected. The President is reported to have said that after giving the Hambantota Port to the Chinese, he cannot agree to give a section of the Colombo Port to India.