Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed in Kashmir Gunfight -Report

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A most wanted Al-Qaeda terrorist was killed following a fierce gunfight with security forces in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a media report said. The terrorist was Zakir Musa, the commander of the group Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hindi, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
The encounter occurred in a village in the state's Pulwama district.
Musa was a long-time aide of terror group Hizbul commander Wani. However, he parted ways with the outfit after Wani was killed on 11 July 2016.
Months-long unrest was triggered by the killing of Wani in 2016, in which hundreds of Kashmiris reportedly suffered pellet injuries after being fired at by security forces for turning violent and resorting to stone-pelting.
