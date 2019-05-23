Hydrogen Tank Blast Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured in South Korea - Reports

According to the Yonhap News Agency, firefighters have started a rescue operation in an attempt to find people who could have been trapped under the debris.
A spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters has told the media outlet that the storage tank was used by a venture firm at the Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, about 220 kilometres (135 miles) east of Seoul.
At the moment, there is no official information about the possible causes behind the deadly explosion.
