Bollywood Actor Faces Flak for Saying ‘Want Kids but Not Their Mother’

Quite a few of Salman Khan’s movies have had children as central characters. At the age of 53, he is still considered to be an “eligible bachelor”. The actor reportedly said that "I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don't want the mother, but they need one”.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Twitter was quick to roast brawny Indian star Salman Khan after he commented that he wanted to have kids but not their mother. He revealed this in an interview while promoting his upcoming movie "Bharat". He did say that "kids need their mom", however.

— Zoom TV (@ZoomTV) May 23, 2019

​The 53-year-old artist, who is still a bachelor, was pounced upon on social media.

One user taunted him, saying that he should "birth kids" through his biceps.

— Sara Hayat (@saratamman) May 22, 2019

— Flaming Rays (@RaysFlaming) May 22, 2019

​This social media user found his statements disgusting.

Calling him out, a user said that he should now be pulled up by National Women's Commission.

— Joyjeet Chowdhury 🇮🇳 (@joyjeetchowdhur) May 22, 2019

​Another user called him a joker.

— Seeker of Truth (@Seektruth21) May 22, 2019

​Salman did have defenders, though.

— sorry, got spoilers (@plathist) May 23, 2019

​Salman Khan wise. Learn lesson from others mistakes, Afraid to marry seeing plight of brother Arbaz Khan

​Salman Khan is known for churning out a flurry of Bollywood hits like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc., which have won him millions of fans.