Largest Ever Security Deployment for Nat'l Elections Vote Count in India -Report

As the vote counting for the Indian parliamentary elections commenced at 8:00 am local time, large contingents of Indian security forces have been deployed at the counting stations to protect against any possible violence.

The increased security arrangements brought into action by India can be seen by the fact that some 300,000 personnel from paramilitary forces along with two million state police officials have been pressed into service to guard vote counting stations throughout the length and breadth of the country.

​The security deployment for the 2019 parliamentary vote was reportedly the largest ever in the history of Indian elections. Around 3,000 paramilitary force companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal have been stationed to ensure the free and fair counting of votes.