Indian Youth Kills Himself as Betrothed Moves to Canada Using His Money

Taking cognisance of the case following a complaint from the victim’s father, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on 20 May implicating a girl and her parents.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A youngster in the Indian state of Punjab committed suicide by consuming poison after the girl to whom he was engaged moved to Canada, allegedly with the help of his money, and stopped communicating with him.

The 19-year-old man committed suicide in the Badhni Kalan district of the Indian state of Punjab on Sunday after feeling betrayed, as his family had even provided the wherewithal for Jaspreet Kaur to migrate to Canada. The post-mortem of the deceased Gurpreet Singh was carried out on Tuesday, police said.

A police case has been registered against the girl and her family.

Police said the boy, Gurpreet Singh, and Jaspreet Kaur became engaged in September 2018. The boy's family helped the girl, Jaspreet Kaur, with fees to make it through the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), a requirement for immigration to most English speaking countries. They paid Rs 2 million ($28,700 approx.) to migrate to Canada.

Police added that things were initially fine and both of them would often communicate over phone. However, Jaspreet Kaur broke off phone communications in February.

On 19 May, she finally called Gurpreet Singh, saying she had gotten engaged to him with an intention to migrate to Canada. "Ours was a farce engagement. You can forget about me Gurpreet. I would not be calling you to Canada", she said before hanging up.

Hurt by Jaspreet Kaur's snub, the teenager consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed.

Indian laws do not have bar teenagers from getting engaged, although they allow marriage for boys and girls upon reaching the ages of 18 and 21 years respectively.