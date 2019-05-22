Register
15:29 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017

    Russia, Pakistan Call for Int'l Efforts to Avoid Military Confrontation in Space

    © REUTERS / P. Ravikumar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The two countries signed a joint statement on Wednesday only a month after Pakistan accused India of weaponising space, as Indian defence scientists successfully destroyed a target satellite 186 miles above the Earth’s surface on 26 March.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A month after Islamabad expressed concern over India's anti-satellite missile test, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday signed a joint statement on no-first placement of weapons in outer space, on the side-lines of the SCO foreign ministers' meet in Bishkek.

    The two countries have agreed to "make all possible efforts to prevent Outer Space from becoming an arena for military confrontation and to ensure security in Outer Space activities".

    A Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor takes off to hit one of India's satellites in the first such test, from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, March 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / India's Press Information Bureau
    VIDEO of India Testing Anti-Satellite Weapon Appears Online
    The development came against the backdrop of recent anti-satellite tests conducted by India, which Pakistan considers "a matter of grave concern" and "it would also be amiss to ignore the military dimension of such actions and its implications on the global and regional peace, stability and security".

    READ MORE: Analysts Fear Tensions in Space After India Tests Anti-Satellite Missile

    "The use of force against space-based objects, the development and deployment of Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems and their integration into space assets have added worrying dimensions to the issues relating to Outer Space", the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said, while obliquely indicating the anti-satellite test that brought India's sophistication in the realm of ballistic missile defence up a notch.

    A Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor takes off to hit one of India's satellites in the first such test, from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, March 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / India's Press Information Bureau
    India ASAT Weapon Tests Result of Worsening Arms Control Situation - Moscow
    Russia and Pakistan have agreed to take an urgent step to address gaps in the international legal regime that governs the exploration and use of outer space to ensure peaceful activities and applications of space technologies only for socio-economic development.

    The state-funded Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on 27 March claimed that an indigenously developed ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile had successfully engaged an Indian target satellite in low earth orbit in "Hit to Kill" mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. India claimed that the test was aimed at defending its assets in outer space.

    Related:

    India to Draft Space Doctrine After Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
    India Had Failed Anti-Satellite Test Prior to Successful One - Report
    Pakistan Warns India’s Anti-Satellite Weapon Threatens Regional Security
    NASA Says India's Anti-Satellite Missile Test 'Unacceptable'
    Tags:
    no-first-strike, outer space, anti-satellite missiles, weapons, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sergei Lavrov, India, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse