Man Arrested in Japan for Pointing Laser Beam at US Aircraft at Airbase

Tokyo district police arrested 60-year old Yoshinori Shigekawa, accusing him of pointing a laser beam at a US Air Force aircraft at Yokota Air Base, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The authorities suspect him of pointing a laser beam at a US aircraft with four people onboard in February.
The pilot had to abort the training mission, citing a security threat.
Over the last year, the US airbase registered about 40 attempts to flash-blind pilots, but at the moment there is no official information about the suspect being involved in other cases.
