Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Jolts Bay of Bengal Near India - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has hit Bay of Bengal near India, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 00:39 GMT at the depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter is 151 miles from Bamboo Flat town in India. There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Earlier in April, the magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. The epicenter was located 41 kilometers (25 miles) north-west of the city of Along and 175 kilometers north-east of Itanagar and lied at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were also no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

READ MORE: Papua New Guinea Hit With Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake