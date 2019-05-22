Register
10:54 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) launches on board India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B from Satish dawan space center in Sriharikota, in the state of Andhra Pradesh on May 22 , 2019.

    Indian Space Agency Successfully Launches Country’s All Weather Spy Satellite

    © AFP 2019 / ARUN SANKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The satellite holds great importance for the Armed Forces, as an Indian Air Force (IAF) official reportedly claimed that one Mirage 2000 had missed the target during India's air strike in Balakot, Pakistan on the suspected terror camps on 26 February due to bad weather.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched RISAT-2B, a radar-imaging earth observation satellite, on Wednesday morning using the workhorse PSLV-C46 from the Sriharikota space port near Chennai. About 15 minutes into the flight, the rocket placed the RISAT-2B into orbit at about 557 km.

    READ MORE: India’s Second Lunar Mission to Carry Payload from NASA

    The satellite is capable of capturing views even in cloudy conditions and provide much needed support to track hostile activities near the northern and western border.

    Fans dressed up in costume await the cast members on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film The Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    India’s 2nd Moon Mission to Be Cheaper than Half of Avengers Endgame’s Budget
    With this successful launch, India's cost-effective PSLV rocket has crossed the landmark of lofting of 50 tonnes since it started flying.

    "The rocket had a piggy back payload, the indigenously developed Vikram computer chip that will be used in the future rockets", ISRO's chairman said after the successful launch.

    PSLV-C46 is the 48th PSLV mission and the 14th "core-alone" flight configuration (these are flights without the use of solid strap-on motors).

    ISRO stated that the RISAT-2B will help in monitoring agriculture, forestry, and disaster zones. 

    READ MORE: Modi Mocked for Saying Indian Jets Could Use Clouds to Hide From Pakistani Radar

    The RISAT-2B is equipped with a special X-band radar capable of providing much better images than currently available RISAT series satellites which are unable to provide high resolution images in heavy cloud cover. 

    ISRO officials said that over six satellites have been planned in the coming months to form a constellation of space-based radars offering a comprehensive cover over the country.

    Related:

    Indian Court Reopens ISRO Espionage Case; Compensates Acquitted Scientist
    NASA, ISRO Confirm Aerosol Layer Over Asian Region
    ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches
    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
    Tags:
    Movements, military satellites, spying, militants, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse