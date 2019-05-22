Indian Police Confirm Hack Attack on its Site by Pro-Daesh Group

The Karnataka Police website was restored by Tuesday evening after being down for several hours. The Pro-Daesh group also threatened to launch a much bigger cyber war in the future.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A pro-Daesh hacker group, cyber revenge army, brought down the police website in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Tuesday, declaring a "cyber war", a police official said. A few hours later the website was restored, a Karnataka police official added.

"This is beginning of our cyber war on you infidels and this hacking is in retaliation for the Daesh soldiers and for their support", the message read on the website before it was restored.

​In the recent past, the National Investigative Agency, India's anti-terror agency, arrested dozens of people linked to Daesh.

The agency on Monday carried out searches at 10 places in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in connection with an investigation into a Daesh module in which a group of 10 people conspired to procure arms, raise funds to wage an armed struggle, facilitate the escape of terrorists from jails and propagate their ideology to act against the state. The module is called "martyrdom is our only motto".

Earlier this month, Daesh claimed to have established a "province" in India called "Wilayah of Hind" while also claiming that the terror group had inflicted casualties on Indian soldiers in Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The group also claimed to have established the "Islamic State Pakistan Province", as Daesh claimed through its global propaganda outfit Amaq News Agency on 15 May.

Both of the divisions formerly fell under the "Khorasan Province" or ISKP — the name the Middle East-based terrorist group uses for its regional operations- according to the SITE Intelligence Group, an American company that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations.