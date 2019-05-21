Register
22:44 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban militants walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan. File photo

    Taliban Fighters Hid in Sewage Truck for March Ambush on US-Afghan Base

    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    When Taliban fighters mounted a deadly early morning attack on a key military base in southwestern Afghanistan earlier this year, they hid inside a sewage truck’s tank to sneak inside the facility.

    On March 1, Helmand Province's Camp Shorab, once known as Camp Bastion, came under major attack by the Taliban, who infiltrated the base with more than 20 fighters and killed at least as many Afghan soldiers before US Marines stationed in another part of the base repelled the attack. According to a New York Times article last week, some of the militiamen snuck into the camp through a lightly defended western part of the base by hiding inside the storage tank of a sewage truck, hoping its smell would deter close scrutiny.

    In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, photo, Afghan security forces inspect the site of a Taliban attack in Maidan Shar, capital of Maidan Wardak province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghan official said Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, scores of people mostly military personals were killed in the Taliban assault on a military base and a pro-government militia training center a day earlier in the province.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Amid Growing Taliban Strength, Afghan Army Pulls Back from Far-Flung Outposts

    The Taliban attack was brazen: outnumbered 200 to 1, they used ladders to scale fences and then scurried across a no-man's land and past the sleepy guards without being detected. Some of the Taliban fighters had Afghan army uniforms, only adding to the confusion. They were further helped by sympathizers among the Afghan forces inside, including an Afghan army lieutenant colonel and a sergeant major who directed them to their targets inside the base, military officials told the NYT.

    The Taliban fighters laid ambushes outside the offices of key Afghan commanders in the base, gunning them down as they rushed to respond to the attack. Several of the attackers were suicide bombers, and one detonated his explosive vest inside the mess hall, Task & Purpose reported at the time.

    Control over the base was restored by nightfall, as the last remaining pockets of Taliban fighters were killed.

    When it was called Camp Bastion, the fort was home to thousands of US troops and sported state-of-the-art defenses, including motion sensors in the area breached by the Taliban fighters. Today, however, only a small contingent of US Marines engaged in training Afghan forces remains, sequestered in their own corner of the base and maintaining a separate perimeter from the Afghan forces.

    Security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Taliban insurgents staged a coordinated attack targeting a security firm in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing people and wounding others.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Trying to ‘Cover Up a Problem’: US Stops Reporting Afghan District Control Data

    Further, it was the third time the Taliban had infiltrated the base; past attacks included one in September 2012 that devastated a US Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier squadron, and just a few months before that, a suicide bomber in an SUV narrowly missed several US and UK generals awaiting the arrival of then-US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

    The Marine Corps Times reported Thursday that several of the Marines who played key roles in repelling the attack were to receive combat action ribbons for the firefight.

    The attack came mere hours before a new round of peace talks between US and Taliban officials was to begin in Doha, Qatar, and was coordinated with several other attacks on US bases in southwestern Afghanistan that the Times reported were likely diversions from the main attack on Shorab.

    Despite continued fighting between Taliban forces and US-Afghan allied forces in the war-torn country, peace talks in Doha have proceeded as the US seeks to exit the 17-year-long war with the militant group, if guarantees of peace can be achieved.

    Related:

    Civilian Deaths At the Hands of Forces in Afghanistan 'Not Surprising' - Expert
    Security in Afghanistan Not a Priority for the US Anymore?
    At Least 17 Afghan Soldiers Killed in US Air Strike in Southern Afghanistan
    Notorious Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Speculated to Be in Afghanistan - Reports
    Tags:
    ambush, truck, Sewage, suicide attacks, attack, base, Afghan National Army (ANA), US Marine Corps, Taliban, Afghanistan, Helmand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse