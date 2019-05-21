Register
10:27 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian air force Jaguar fighter aircrafts (File)

    Indian Army Commander Reveals Date of First IAF 'Surgical Strike' on Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    215

    The clarification by a top Indian officer comes slightly over two weeks after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told the Hindustan Times that multiple surgical strikes had been conducted under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) - before the Narendra Modi government.

    Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, the chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, revealed on Monday that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had clarified earlier that the Indian Air Force conducted its first surgical strike in September 2016 in response to a terrorist attack in the town of Uri, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 19 soldiers and was blamed on the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e Mohammad.

    "I don't want to go into what political parties say, they will be given an answer by the government. What I have told you is a statement of fact", Lt. Gen. Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

    Singh went on to heap praise on the IAF for carrying out the airstrikes on a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Balakot in late February.

    "Our aircraft penetrated deep into their territory and carried out the attacks… Our deterrence, our articulation and our military strategy have always been clear. Should there be any misadventure by Pakistan, there will be given a befitting reply", he told a news conference.

    His remark came in response to the claims by the Congress party, alleging that as many as six surgical strikes had been conducted under the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014.

    READ MORE: Exit Polls Suggest Modi Likely to be Re-Elected India's Prime Minister

    The ex-prime minister also claimed in an interview with the Hindustan Times that multiple surgical strikes took place before the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who succeeded him in May 2014.

    Clouds
    CC0
    Pakistani FM Mocks Indian PM Modi Over Radar-Evading Cloud Theory
    Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said as well that two surgical strikes had been carried out during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as prime minister, one allegedly took place in January 2000, and another in September 2003.

    This assertion has challenged the Narendra Modi government's announcement that it was the first to clear such a cross-border military action after the Uri attack.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party, in turn, hit back at Congress, saying that the opposition party itself is not sure of the number of surgical strikes it claimes to have carried out during the 10-year tenure of the United Progressive Alliance under Singh. Aside from dismissing Manmohan Singh's claims as "fraudulent and farcical", the party quoted the Army in a tweet as saying that "there was no record of surgical strikes prior to 2016".

    "We have the greatest of respect for our armed forces. Our forces were capable of carrying out surgical strikes across the LoC, inside Pakistan, but they were not allowed to do so when the UPA was in power", BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said. 

    At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mocked Congress' assertion, noting that the party that questioned the surgical strikes is now saying "me too, me too", and added that "it is no video game".

    READ MORE: Pakistan Redeploys F-16 Warplanes After ‘its Failure to Counter India’ – Report

    On 26 February, the IAF conducted an air raid on an alleged terror camp in Balakot following a deadly suicide bomb attack purportedly claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad on a convoy of Indian military personnel in Pulwama on 14 February. Pakistan has denied the existence of any such camps in the area, with local media citing locals as saying that besides hitting some 15 pine trees, only one elderly villager was hurt in the air raid.

    Tags:
    prime minister, surgical strike, opposition party, strikes, terror attack, government, Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse