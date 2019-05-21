New Zealand Charges Christchurch Mosque Attacker Brenton Tarrant With Terrorism

Brenton Tarrant, who shot dead 50 people at several mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March, wrote what he described as a "manifesto" with anti-Muslim statements prior to committing the attack.

New Zealand police have charged Brenton Tarrant, the attacker of two mosques in the city of Christchurch, with terrorism in addition to existing murder charges.

"Police have met with victims' families and survivors of the March 15 Christchurch attack to inform them of new charges which have been filed, and update them on the ongoing Police investigation plus the court process to come. A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed against Brenton Tarrant", the statement said.

He is next due to appear in court in June.

Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national, who opened fire in the mosques back in March, killed at least 50 people and injured dozens. He also streamed his assault live on Facebook.

Following the deadly attack, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles. At the same time, New Zealand authorities have accused at least six people of sharing the video of the assault.