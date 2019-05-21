Anti-US ‘Trade War' Song Goes Viral on Chinese Social Media

The development comes amid an ongoing US-China trade dispute regarding the terms of a possible trade deal between the world's two largest economies.While the US is attempting to sway China toward those conditions desired by Washington, Beijing has been denying the "extravagant expectations" of the latter.

The song, titled "Trade War", has rocked Chinese WeChat — the country's largest social media platform — having more than 100,000 views, The Hill reported.

The song begins with a chorus singing "Trade war! Trade War! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean!"

According to a report by The Hill, the song also includes lyrics such as: "if the perpetrator wants to fight, we will beat him out of his wits."

The song, set to a melody from an anti-Japanese song included in the 1960s Chinese film "Tunnel War," reveals growing anti-US sentiment in China, according to The Hill.

Song producer and lyricist Zhao Liangtian, speaking to Bloomberg, which initially revealed the song's existence to the West, said that he "chose ‘Tunnel War' because that is reminiscent of the similar situation that China is facing today."

"Since the trade war broke out, I felt the urge to do something," he added.

The US and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute since June 2018, when US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

