Widodo Wins in Indonesian Presidential Election - Official Tally

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo won country's election with 55.5 percent of votes against 44.5 percent for his challenger, retired General Prabowo Subianto, the election commission's official count said early on Tuesday, cited by Reuters.

Subianto has lost the Indonesian presidential election to Widodo for the second time, as they already faced each other in 2014.

Indonesia held general election on 17 April, during which, for the first time in the history of the country, people simultaneously elected the president, the vice president and members of the national parliament and local legislative bodies.

Earlier, Prabowo's supporters reportedly pledged to protest peacefully if the official result confirms Widodo's victory.

