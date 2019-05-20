Register
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi state election in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015

    Exit Polls Keep Netizens Busy Debating Indian PM's Likely Re-Election

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Exit polls have predicted a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA alliance in the 2019 Indian parliamentary elections, evoking plenty of reaction on social media platforms.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Since exit polls emerged on Sunday forecasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance's return for a second term, Indian netizens have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with some clashes breaking out on the popular social media site.

    Mahatma Gandhi statue
    © Photo: Twitter, University of Ghana
    Indian Politician Sparks Controversy By Calling Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin a 'True Patriot'
    READ MORE: Exit Polls Suggest Modi Likely to be Re-Elected India's Prime Minister

    Some users decided to poke fun at Indian opposition leaders and candidates for whom the exit polls are showing a somewhat bleak outlook despite their claims of snatching power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    ​Others opted to take aim at Modi critics and media outlets which tried to discredit PM Modi by accusing him of threatening secularism in the country, among other things. 

    ​Many BJP supporters also linked the recent uptick in the Indian stock market as a sign of investors banking on Prime Minister Modi to run a stable government.

    ​Some netizens were clearly irritated by the exit polls.

    ​There were others who questioned the agendas of the election campaigning that preceded the polls, and some could not hide their despair.

    ​The results of the elections will be declared on 23 May. The accuracy of the Indian exit polls is to be seen, and Modi supporters will be hoping that the PM indeed emerges victorious and holds office for another term.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
