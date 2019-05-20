Exit Polls Keep Netizens Busy Debating Indian PM's Likely Re-Election

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since exit polls emerged on Sunday forecasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance's return for a second term, Indian netizens have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with some clashes breaking out on the popular social media site.
Some users decided to poke fun at Indian opposition leaders and candidates for whom the exit polls are showing a somewhat bleak outlook despite their claims of snatching power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After 2019 Exit Polls— Know The Nation (@knowthenation) May 20, 2019
Reporter: Do you think @narendramodi is winning?
Opposition leaders:…#ModiAaGaya #ExitPoll2019 pic.twitter.com/KctK9ayWCj
Others opted to take aim at Modi critics and media outlets which tried to discredit PM Modi by accusing him of threatening secularism in the country, among other things.
5 years they advertised— Mohit (@Mohit65345294) May 20, 2019
Intolerance
Vigilantism
Hindu terrorism
Award vapsi
Muslim insecurity
Hua to Hua
Constitution, Democracy, Secularism is in Danger
but at the end silent majority of India becomes the cleaver majority and ordered Modi to return to Delhi😂😂#ModiAaGaya
You may "hate" him or "like" him— Kaizad B. Irani (@IraniKaizu) May 20, 2019
but
You just can't AVOID him
and
his POWER.👇👊#ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/PePcSpBglT
The spokesperson of opposition are denying the #ExitPolls by same agencies which gave them majority in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. 😒😏— Chowkidar Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) May 20, 2019
They have set the stage to blame EVMs and Election Commission on 23rd May.😂😛
#ModiAaGaya
After watching BJP Getting 272+ seats in #ExitPoll2019— Haru 💥💥 (@HValangar) May 19, 2019
Superheros right now#ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/hEWgTrFwar
Many BJP supporters also linked the recent uptick in the Indian stock market as a sign of investors banking on Prime Minister Modi to run a stable government.
The tale of Two Markets…— Chowkidaar Narendra Modi Team (@NarendraTeam) May 20, 2019
Pic 1- Sensex
Pic 2 — Karachi Stock Exchange
Yeh Darr Accha Hai….#ModiAaGaya#Sensex pic.twitter.com/9arNMVCcat
Stock Market Reaction After #ExitPoll2019 💸💸 👇🏻— Deepanshu Patodi (@PatodiDeepanshu) May 20, 2019
Stock Market Needs Strong & Clear Vision Not Delusion Which Congress was doing from Past Many Years. #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/cglNCcqXbd
Some netizens were clearly irritated by the exit polls.
For a moment let's accept the #ExitPoll2019, then it is also very clear that Ranga, Billa & Co. have managed to tampered maximum EVMs and have molded the election results to BJP favour.— Bhavika Kapoor (@BhavikaKapoor5) May 20, 2019
The drama of #ExitPolls is just to convince us that everything is alright with #EVM.
Who will bet with me. My challange-— সুতীর্থ (@UnholyPesant) May 19, 2019
BJP won't get over 200 and NDA will be under 230. If I loose, i will delete my account. If you loose, you have to tweet "i am a dumb Bhakt". #JeetegaToModiHi #ExitPolls
There were others who questioned the agendas of the election campaigning that preceded the polls, and some could not hide their despair.
I am just disappointed as how the torch bearers of democracy —@JhaSanjay & @ReallySwara are openly losing faith in the democracy of our nation.— Anshuman Panigrahi (@ianshupanigrahi) May 20, 2019
Sorry if our collective wisdom couldn't match your intellect brilliance! But regardless #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/ppf9wzbkfx
Core Issues in 2014:— Hariom (@iHariomVerma) May 20, 2019
1. Corruption
2. National Security
3. Infrastructure
4. Policy Paralysis
5. Diplomacy
6. Economy
7. Dynasty
Core Issues in 2019:
1. Modi's Kurta
2. Modi's Cave
3. Modi's Hugs
4. Modi's Speech
5. Modi's Silence#ModiAaGaya 😂
The results of the elections will be declared on 23 May. The accuracy of the Indian exit polls is to be seen, and Modi supporters will be hoping that the PM indeed emerges victorious and holds office for another term.
