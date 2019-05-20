Exit Polls Keep Netizens Busy Debating Indian PM's Likely Re-Election

Exit polls have predicted a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA alliance in the 2019 Indian parliamentary elections, evoking plenty of reaction on social media platforms.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since exit polls emerged on Sunday forecasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance's return for a second term, Indian netizens have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with some clashes breaking out on the popular social media site.

Some users decided to poke fun at Indian opposition leaders and candidates for whom the exit polls are showing a somewhat bleak outlook despite their claims of snatching power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

​Others opted to take aim at Modi critics and media outlets which tried to discredit PM Modi by accusing him of threatening secularism in the country, among other things.

5 years they advertised

Intolerance

Vigilantism

Hindu terrorism

Award vapsi

Muslim insecurity

Hua to Hua

Constitution, Democracy, Secularism is in Danger



but at the end silent majority of India becomes the cleaver majority and ordered Modi to return to Delhi😂😂#ModiAaGaya — Mohit (@Mohit65345294) May 20, 2019

You may "hate" him or "like" him

but

You just can't AVOID him

and

his POWER.👇👊#ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/PePcSpBglT — Kaizad B. Irani (@IraniKaizu) May 20, 2019

The spokesperson of opposition are denying the #ExitPolls by same agencies which gave them majority in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. 😒😏



They have set the stage to blame EVMs and Election Commission on 23rd May.😂😛



#ModiAaGaya — Chowkidar Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) May 20, 2019

​Many BJP supporters also linked the recent uptick in the Indian stock market as a sign of investors banking on Prime Minister Modi to run a stable government.

The tale of Two Markets…



Pic 1- Sensex

Pic 2 — Karachi Stock Exchange



Yeh Darr Accha Hai….#ModiAaGaya#Sensex pic.twitter.com/9arNMVCcat — Chowkidaar Narendra Modi Team (@NarendraTeam) May 20, 2019

Stock Market Reaction After #ExitPoll2019 💸💸 👇🏻



Stock Market Needs Strong & Clear Vision Not Delusion Which Congress was doing from Past Many Years. #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/cglNCcqXbd — Deepanshu Patodi (@PatodiDeepanshu) May 20, 2019

​Some netizens were clearly irritated by the exit polls.

For a moment let's accept the #ExitPoll2019, then it is also very clear that Ranga, Billa & Co. have managed to tampered maximum EVMs and have molded the election results to BJP favour.

The drama of #ExitPolls is just to convince us that everything is alright with #EVM. — Bhavika Kapoor (@BhavikaKapoor5) May 20, 2019

Who will bet with me. My challange-



BJP won't get over 200 and NDA will be under 230. If I loose, i will delete my account. If you loose, you have to tweet "i am a dumb Bhakt". #JeetegaToModiHi #ExitPolls — সুতীর্থ (@UnholyPesant) May 19, 2019

​There were others who questioned the agendas of the election campaigning that preceded the polls, and some could not hide their despair.

I am just disappointed as how the torch bearers of democracy —@JhaSanjay & @ReallySwara are openly losing faith in the democracy of our nation.

Sorry if our collective wisdom couldn't match your intellect brilliance! But regardless #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/ppf9wzbkfx — Anshuman Panigrahi (@ianshupanigrahi) May 20, 2019

Core Issues in 2014:

1. Corruption

2. National Security

3. Infrastructure

4. Policy Paralysis

5. Diplomacy

6. Economy

7. Dynasty



Core Issues in 2019:

1. Modi's Kurta

2. Modi's Cave

3. Modi's Hugs

4. Modi's Speech

5. Modi's Silence#ModiAaGaya 😂 — Hariom (@iHariomVerma) May 20, 2019

​The results of the elections will be declared on 23 May. The accuracy of the Indian exit polls is to be seen, and Modi supporters will be hoping that the PM indeed emerges victorious and holds office for another term.