Register
13:08 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)

    Pakistani PM May Get National Security Advisor to Settle India Issues − Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It is expected that a former military official will be appointed to the position regardless of the outcome of the Indian general election. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan believes, however, that there may be better chances of peace talks with India if the current prime minister retains power.

    The Pakistani government is "actively considering" the appointment of a national security adviser to revive backchannel diplomacy with India, The Express Tribune reports citing senior government sources.

    Islamabad t is reportedly still considering candidates for the sensitive post but it will likely be occupied by a retired military official.

    Pakistani sources were quoted as having a positive outlook for the resumption of talks with India; diplomats believe that whoever wins India's general election will come back to the negotiating table.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Redeploys F-16 Warplanes After ‘its Failure to Counter India’ – Report

    India is currently holding a general election with the overall result to be announced on 23 May. Exit polls predict a victory for Modi over the rival Rahul Gandhi and his Congress Party. It is understood, however, that a national security adviser will be appointed regardless of who wins.

    The position has been vacant since the resignation of former army general Nasser Janjua last June, who was instrumental in building trust with Afghanistan and breaking the ice in re-engagement talks with India.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan previously stated that New Delhi had rejected his peace overtures several times, but he explained this reluctance by electoral reasons.

    Narendra Modi campaigned on a pledge to strip India-controlled-Kashmir from its autonomous status, removing its residents' decades-long special rights and privileges, which ban outsiders from buying immovable property or getting a state job.

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Timeline: India-Pakistan Spat Over Kashmir Spanning Five Decades

    "There will be two Narendra Modis; one before the election, one after," Imran Khan said last month. He argued that an agreement on the disputed Kashmir would be more likely if Narendra Modi stayed in power, because the opposition would be too scared to engage in negotiations due to potential backlash from Indian nationalists.

    Prospects for the peace process have been damaged by a recent escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals after India launched an airstrike on a supposed terror camp inside Pakistan, which belonged to a jihadist group responsible for the February deadly suicide attack on security personnel in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    The airstrike was followed by an aerial dogfight above Kashmir, which ended with the downing of an Indian airplane; an Indian pilot was captured and subsequently released.

    Related:

    Pakistan's Army to Deploy Division to Protect Economic Corridor With China
    Pakistan Fails to Find Oil or Gas Reserves, Stops Offshore Drilling - Reports
    Pakistan Reels as HIV/AIDS Outbreak Causes PANIC - Reports
    ‘Honey-Trapped’ Indian Soldier Suspected of Spying for Pakistan Arrested - Media
    Pakistan Orders Action Against Forex Firms As Currency Slides to Record Low
    Tags:
    national security advisor, peace talks, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse