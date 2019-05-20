Indian Women 'Honey-Trap' Businessman in 5-Star Delhi Hotel for Ransom

The 64-year-old businessman from Mumbai is the managing director of a marine engineering company. He was on a business trip in New Delhi and was staying at a 5-star hotel, located in an area where many diplomatic missions are situated.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi Police have busted a gang involved in the kidnapping of a Mumbai-based businessman who was on a business trip in India's capital last week.

Four women and their two accomplices have been detained for allegedly abducting the businessman and trying to extort $4 million rupee (over $57,000) in ransom money.

READ MORE: Woman Seeking Salary Assaulted With Sticks in Indian State (VIDEO)

Additional Deputy Commissioner from the New Delhi District Eish Singhal said the victim checked into a five-star hotel and, in what seems to be a honey-trap, a woman already known to him along with another woman went to the hotel. They escorted the victim out in a white sedan and offered to introduce him to one of their friends residing in East Delhi, about 15 to 20 km away.

© AFP 2019 / Money SHARMA 8 Cops Booked for Abducting Businessman, Extorting Bitcoins in India

On Friday night, police received a call from a senior manager of the Mumbai-based company informing police about the kidnapping of their managing director. He was being held captive at a house in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The ransom of 4 million rupees, which was initially demanded, was eventually negotiated down to 3 million rupees (about $43,000).

With the help of CCTV footage and phone surveillance, police learnt about the victim's whereabouts. On early Saturday, police raided the house and rescued the businessman and apprehended four women along with their two men accomplices.

READ MORE: Gang-Raped Indian Woman Says Police Didn’t Act Citing Election Workload: Report

"There is a suspicion that this same gang was involved in another crime that had taken place about a-month-and-a-half ago. We are probing them for their possible involvement in that incident too. Once investigations are through, we would be able to divulge details," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Singhal said.

"They seem to be part of an organised crime. We are investigating their past activities," he added.