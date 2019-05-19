Register
21:59 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Plain of Jars

    Burial Urns or Giants' Drinking Goblets? Huge Ancient Jars Puzzle Archaeologists

    © Wikipedia / Christopher Voitus
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120

    Archaeologists hope that the study of the sites where these enigmatic stone jars were discovered might help shed light on how exactly they were used by their ancient creators.

    A discovery of over a hundred of the so-called "jars of the dead" in the forests of Laos has left archaeologists scratching their heads as they ponder these objects’ exact purpose, the Sunday Express reports.

    According to the newspaper, the "cup-like carved stones" in question come in different sizes, up to 10ft in height and two tonnes in weight.

    Skull
    CC0
    UK Archaeologists REVEAL 'One of Most Significant Anglo-Saxon Discoveries' Ever (PHOTOS)
    As of today, it remains unclear exactly how these jars were used, and while researchers suggested that human bodies were stored inside these "burial urns", local legend claims they were "goblets once used by a drunk horde of giants".

    The jar sites were discovered during a survey conducted by the Australian National University, which started in 2015, with scientists cataloguing 137 of these enigmatic objects which were found across 15 newly discovered sites.

    READ MORE: Scientists SOLVE Mystery of Yellow Glass Found in Pharaoh Tutankhamun's Tomb

    "Why these sites were chosen as the final resting place for the jars is still a mystery", Dougald O’Reilly, archaeologist from ANU, said. "It’s apparent the jars, some weighing several tonnes, were carved in quarries, and somehow transported, often several kilometres, to their present locations".

    His colleague, Nicholas Skopal, also added that the sites where the urns were discovered "have really only been visited by the occasional tiger hunter", and that researchers now hope "to build a clear picture about this culture and how it disposed of its dead".

    Related:

    Archaeologists Discover Remains of 2,000-Year-Old Jewish Settlement in Israel
    They Were Loving It: Archaeologists Discover 'Fast Food' Bar in Pompeii (PHOTO)
    Millennial-Old Mayan Artefacts Found in 'Jaguar God' Cave by Archaeologists
    Tags:
    urn, jar, burial, discovery, Australian National Univeristy, Australia, Laos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse