Exit Polls Suggest Modi Likely to be Re-Elected India's Prime Minister

Exit polls suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are likely to win India's general election. Four exit polls predict that the BJP-led alliance will get between 280 and 315 seats, which is far more than the Congress Party is expected to win.
Following the conflict, the prime minister took on his rival, saying that he is too soft toward India's north-western neighbour. Furthermore, Modi rallied support among Hindu nationalists and turned the elections into a fight for national security and for the Hindu-first policy.
India has been holding seven-phased elections since April 19, with 900 million eligible voters. Vote counting is expected to begin on 23 May and the results are expected to be announced the same day.
