Elephant STOMPS Man to DEATH After Being ‘Pelted With Stones' – Report

Ten other elephants emerged in the area shortly after the killing spree, causing panic among locals and running through the forest as they reportedly chased villagers.

An elephant has trampled a man to death in an Indian village when “locals pelted it with stones after it gave birth to a calf”, the local media outlet VN Express reports.

The incident took place in Ajnashuli, West Bengal, where the villagers started to film the mother elephant struggling to get the calf to stand and move away from people who tried to get near the pair.

According to VN Express, 27-year-old Shailen Mahato was killed after the mother beast went berserk and finally charged at the crowd.

The elephant reportedly gave birth to the weak calf near a dry lake, then trying to move it into a nearby forest before the attack.

Shortly after the rampage, ten other agitated elephants emerged in Ajnashuli, prompting panic among the locals and making forest rangers cordon off the area and ban public entry.