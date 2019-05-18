Indian Villagers Worship a 'Cyclop' Calf Born With 'Bizarre' Head & NO Nose

A one-eyed calf with no nose was born earlier this month in the Ranaghat area of West Bengal, India.
The Daily Star quotes a villager who said that everything was fine with the calf except its 'bizarre' head.
The animal's owner told the media outlet: "We all think this is a miracle of God and we think this is Lord Brahma [creator god in Hinduism] who has taken birth in our home in the avatar of the cow."
Vets, however, say there is nothing miraculous about this calf, adding that animals with such rare congenital disorder — cyclopia — do not live long.
Cyclopia can also affect other animals, such as pigs, goats, horses and sheep.
