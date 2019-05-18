Australia's Conservative Coalition Set to Secure Election Win - Reports

Australia's ruling conservative coalition is slated to win this weekend's election; AFP news agency stated that the conservatives' predicted success of remaining in power had come as an unexpected turn of events.

The vote count in the general election on Saturday has shown that the ruling conservative coalition may form a government, thus defeating the favoured centre-left Labour Party, The Washington Post reported.

However, it is still unknown whether the final results would be released by the end of the ballot-counting on Saturday.

This comes after Australians went to polls to elect the country's next parliament and prime minister earlier in the day.

This election pits Australia's two main political camps against one another: the centre-right Liberal-National Coalition, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and the centre-left Australian Labor Party, led by Bill Shorten.

Commenting on the recent vote, the PhD scholar Aman Abid from UWA Business School told Sputnik that it would "be important to examine whether the recent successes of European and Brazilian populist, fringe, and right-wing parties will be replicated in Australia also."