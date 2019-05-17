SHOCKED Medics Remove Bike Handle Shoved In Woman’s Vagina By Drunk Husband

Doctors in India performed an X-Ray before spotting a large object inside a woman, who was suffering acute stomach pains.

Shocked medics have removed a motorbike handle from the uterus of a woman, admitted to MY Hospital, in Indore, Madya Pradesh, two days ago. The woman, 30, was suffering acute stomach pains and was rushed into surgery.

Doctors did an x-ray before noticing a bulky object inside the patient’s body.

A subsequent CT scan showed there was a motorbike handle in her uterus, small intestine and bladder.

The team of 19 doctors conducted a four-hour long surgery on Tuesday morning and were forced to remove the uterus of the mother-of-six.

Associate Professor, Dr Sonia Moses, of M. Y. Hospital said: “She told us that the handle had been inserted inside her vagina by her husband when he was intoxicated with alcohol.”

“The object had been inside her for almost two years and it had become severely infected, with her organs perforated and eroded. And she was left in excruciating pain”.

“Her uterus had been completely eroded which is why we had to remove it but we managed to repair her bladder using a stent through her urinary pipe.”

According to the doctor, the woman suffered silently all this time in fear of her husband, who had threatened to hurt her if she told anyone what he had done.

The professor added that the patient would not be able to have any more children.