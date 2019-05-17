'Bye PewDiePie' Diss Track Puts Indian Youtuber on TIME Next Gen. Leaders' List

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati got a massive boost in popularity on Youtube when he attacked the then-No.1 Youtuber PewDiePie with a diss track for insulting Indian accents.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian teenage Youtube sensation Ajey Nagar has made it onto TIME's 2019 list of Next Generation Leaders, thanks to his 6.82 million subscribers on the Google-owned video sharing platform, TIME magazine reported.

Nagar goes by his Youtube persona CarryMinati.

Nagar, who goes by his Youtube persona CarryMinati, created a diss track called ‘Bye PewDiePie' in January, targeting fellow Youtuber PewDiePie. It went viral, boosting his online popularity massively. This diss video was in Hindi.

The Swede PewDiePie, whose original name is Felix Fjellberg, had mocked an man for his Indian English accent in one of his videos. A veteran Youtuber with over 95 million subscribers, PewDiePie, and Indian music label T-Series were in the race for the Numero Uno spot on Youtube, in terms of number of subscribers.

The two have outdone each other several times in a seesaw battle, which has been a topic of interest amongst netizens.

The tiff with PewDiePie actually motivated CarryMinati to stick to the Hindi language, the most widely used in India; he avoided switching to English.

"I want to send out the message that you should be yourself," TIME quoted CarryMinati as saying. "If you try to be someone else, you won't find acceptance."

The young Indian internet sensation has been listed among the TIME Next Generation Leaders 2019 for "embracing his Indian roots".