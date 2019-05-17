Same-Sex Marriage Approved by Taiwan's Legislature

Earlier, Taiwan's top court had ruled that not permitting same-sex couples to marry violates the constitution.

On Friday, Taiwan's parliament legalised same-sex marriages, making it the first Asian country where same-sex couples can legally marry.

According to a new law, same-sex couples could form "exclusive permanent unions".

The Constitutional Court of Taiwan in May 2017 declared that the country's main law allows same-sex marriages, and gave parliament two years to adjust the laws accordingly.

The court order mobilised LGBT activists, who advocate equality and justice, as well as the clergy and supporters of traditional family values, who are opposed to the measure.