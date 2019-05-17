Ex-South Korean Vice Justice Minister Arrested on Bribery Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former South Korean Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui was arrested and charged with taking bribes worth 130 million won ($109,000) between 2006 and 2008, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Seoul Central District Court had issued an arrest warrant for the former official, citing strong evidence and possible attempts of the suspect to avoid prosecution.

In 2013-2014, Kim was also probed on different charges, including rape and bribes, but was acquitted later due to lack of evidence, the agency recalled.

READ MORE: South Korean Court Grants Bail to Former President Lee in Bribery Case — Reports

Kim, who is now 63 years old, had a brief stint as the country's vice justice minister in 2013.