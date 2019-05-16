Register
22:34 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Doha skyline

    Tax Money for Taliban Transportation? Pentagon Wants to Cover Summit Travel Cost

    CC BY 2.0 / Francisco Anzola / Doha skyline
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Trump administration wants to reimburse the Taliban for the costs of attending a peace summit in Doha, Qatar - which might qualify as giving material support to terrorists. A Congressional committee passed a defense budget Wednesday barring the payout.

    US and Taliban officials have engaged in six rounds of peace talks in Qatar thus far in an attempt to reach a modus vivendi in Afghanistan and facilitate an exit plan for US forces from a 17-year-long war.

    Alleged photo of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    © AFP 2019 / Source
    Notorious Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Speculated to Be in Afghanistan - Reports

    However, news emerged Wednesday that the Pentagon sought to reimburse the militant group for the costs of travel from Afghanistan to Qatar, which sits on the Persian Gulf. That would include not only transportation, but also lodging, food and other supplies, Tribune News Service reported.

    "The Defense Department requested fiscal 2020 funding to support certain reconciliation activities, including logistic support for members of the Taliban and, in March 2019, they sent a notification letter to the committee on using fiscal year 2019 funds for similar activities," said Kevin Spicer, a spokesman for Rep. Peter J. Visclosky (D-IN), in a statement to CQ Roll Call Wednesday.

    Visclosky chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, which on Wednesday approved a $690.2 billion budget for defense spending in Fiscal Year 2020 that explicitly bars funding for reimbursing the Taliban.

    Spicer said the request "would implicate provisions of law concerning material support to terrorists, the Taliban's ongoing offensive operations against US service members, and their continuing lack of acknowledgement of the government of Afghanistan or the rights of women in Afghan society."

    A member of the Taliban insurgent
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    'Real Risk': Ex-DoD Chief Says Taliban Can Retake Afghanistan After US Withdraws

    It's not like the Taliban needs the help, either. The group generates roughly $800 million a year through the opium trade, Business Insider reported.

    The Taliban ruled Afghanistan for roughly five years, from 1996 until 2001, rising out of the chaos of the civil war that raged through the 1980s, in which the socialist Democratic Republic of Afghanistan and their Soviet Red Army allies fought the Mujahideen, or anti-secular Muslim militant groups in rebellion. The strictly fundamentalist Sunni Taliban instituted very restrictive laws during their rule, barring women from public appearance, punishing offenses like stealing with amputation or execution, and heavily persecuting the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite Muslims.

    The Taliban also sponsored terrorist groups, permitting al-Qaeda and other organizations to train inside the country. After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which destroyed the World Trade Tower in New York, damaged the Pentagon and killed 3,000 people, the US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 to destroy al-Qaeda and the Taliban government that had provided them refuge.

    The district of West Bay, Doha. File photo
    © Sputnik / Abdulkader Hajj
    Failure of Doha Talks on Afghanistan May Escalate Conflict Further – MSF

    However, that victory has yet to be achieved, and war has raged between a new Afghan central government, which is closely allied to Washington, and the Taliban and other militant groups. It's estimated the war has killed or indirectly caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee the country. The most recent reports suggest the Taliban is gaining ground, but the US-led mission in Afghanistan recently stopped reporting those numbers.

    "Even if you leave aside that they are still conducting operations against our interests and allies, having to pay for someone to be at the table undercuts our bargaining position and demonstrates their lack of enthusiasm for a deal," Steve Ellis, executive vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, told Roll Call.

    "I'm sure the Taliban would like whatever cash we're willing to give them, but it's not like they aren't able to continue funding their fighting. How about using some of that cash instead of American taxpayer dollars?"

    Related:

    Amid Growing Taliban Strength, Afghan Army Pulls Back from Far-Flung Outposts
    'Real Risk': Ex-DoD Chief Says Taliban Can Retake Afghanistan After US Withdraws
    Taliban Claims Responsibility for Kabul Blast Targeting Foreign NGOs
    Prominent Taliban Spy Arrested in Kabul - Reports
    Tags:
    peace, negotiations, support, terrorism, budget, expenses, travel, Pentagon, Taliban, Afghanistan, Qatar, Doha
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse