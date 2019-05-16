Register
22:35 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lion roaring

    VIDEO of Men Luring Lion With Bait in Indian Wildlife Sanctuary Goes VIRAL

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Illegal public intrusion into lions’ territories seems to be on the rise in India’s protected Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, which was established in 1965 to protect Asiatic lions. Forest officials say efforts are on to aggressively crackdown on illegal activities in the protected forest areas of the region.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video clip of two men in an Indian wildlife sanctuary luring an Asiatic lion out of the bushes with bait tied to a motorbike is gaining traction on social media.

    The video clip, recorded in the Amreli district of the Indian state of Gujarat, shows one of the men driving a motorbike and driving away with the carcass of an animal tied to it. The second person is seen running away and is joined by another man. Others seem to be cheering the lion sighting. The lion was resting in the bushes, but the two men were successful in luring it out on to the road in a forested area.

    "Yesterday (Wednesday) the video went viral. We have identified the place as Amreli district. We have identified the persons involved but not disclosing their names as the interrogation is still on. Revealing their names will affect the inquiry", Chief Conservator of Forest (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) in Gujarat D.T. Vasavda said.

    "We will take strict action against all offenders involved and whosoever is guilty will be punished as per law", said the officer.

    "Whenever such incidents happen, we act promptly. Last week, we nabbed six persons in the Junagadh forest division and previous to that, another six were taken into custody in the Gir East Forest Division", the officer added.

    Illegal lion sightings are rampant in Gujarat's protected Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is spread over a total area of 1,411 sq. km, of which 258 sq. km. is fully protected as a national park and 1,153 sq. km. is a wildlife sanctuary.

    This is not an isolated incident, as last year a video luring a lioness to grab a chicken in Junagadh district surfaced.

     

    Related:

    Just Chilling: Lion Found Walking on Bridge in India
    Don't Pet the Cat: VIDEO of Man Nearly Getting Arm Torn Off by Lion Goes Viral
    'Lion King' Director Rob Minkoff Talks Chinese Animation
    Simba's Dad Moment: Dog Cries While Watching The Lion King
    Tags:
    animal cruelty, lion, wildlife, Gujarat, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse