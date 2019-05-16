Vehicle Kills 3 Pedestrians in South China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A sick driver lost control of his vehicle and stormed into a group of pedestrians crossing the street, killing three of them, in Shenzhen in South China on Thursday, local traffic police said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

"At 19:20 (11:20 GMT) on May 16, a car driving on the Nanshan Road lost control and hit pedestrians crossing the street. The police arrived at the scene at once to handle the situation. The accident killed three people and the injured had been transferred to local hospitals for treatment," the statement said.

The police added that the suspect was a 23-year-old male driver who had been taken into custody.

According to the police, initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle after suddenly falling ill with an unknown disease.