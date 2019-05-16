Register
    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

    Two Russians Working in Yemen Wounded in Arab Coalition Air Strike - Reports

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Asia & Pacific
    The Arab coalition has bombed a residential area in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, the broadcaster Almasirah reported.

    "After the coalition's morning strikes in the capital Sanaa, 6 people died, dozens are injured, including 2 Russian women", spokesman for the Yemeni Ministry of Health, Usef al Hadiri told Sputnik.

    The spokesman continued on by saying that the wounded Russian women live in the area that was bombed. During the strike, one of them was at home, the other one was on the street. It is known that one of the women is married to a Yemeni man, according to the spokesman.

    The injured Russian women worked in the healthcare sector, they are currently in a hospital, the TV broadcaster reported.

    According to the broadcaster, reportedly controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, the coalition's warplanes hit the residential area at the intersection of Rabat and Rakas streets in Sanaa. Rescue teams that arrived at the scene continue to extract victims from the rubble.

    READ MORE: Oil Prices Rise as Saudi Energy Minister Reports Drone Attack on Pipeline

    In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Saudi Arabian Oil Pipeline Attacked by Houthi Drones
    The Saudi-led coalition, for its part, issued a statement informing Yemen about the start of an operation against Houthi military targets in Sanaa. The coalition has called on civilians to avoid places where Houthis' facilities are located.

    On 14 May, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities calling it the largest military operation conducted by the militants since the start of the armed conflict in Yemen in 2015. The attack caused a fire and minor damage to one of the pumps of Saudi Aramco's cross-country pipelines. The company stated it had halted crude oil traffic via the pipeline as a precautionary measure.

    Related:

    Yemen's Houthi Forces Redeploy from Key Ports 'Partly as Agreed' - UN
    UN Gains Access to Yemen's Red Sea Mills Food Storage Facility - Spokesman
    Saudi Arabia’s Najran Airport Reopens After 4-Year Hiatus Due to War in Yemen
    Saudi-Led Coalition Raids Air Base Near Sanaa Airport in Yemen - Reports
    air strike, Russians, Houthi, Yemen
