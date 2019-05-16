Two Russians Working in Yemen Wounded in Arab Coalition Air Strike - Reports

The Arab coalition has bombed a residential area in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, the broadcaster Almasirah reported.

"After the coalition's morning strikes in the capital Sanaa, 6 people died, dozens are injured, including 2 Russian women", spokesman for the Yemeni Ministry of Health, Usef al Hadiri told Sputnik.

The spokesman continued on by saying that the wounded Russian women live in the area that was bombed. During the strike, one of them was at home, the other one was on the street. It is known that one of the women is married to a Yemeni man, according to the spokesman.

The injured Russian women worked in the healthcare sector, they are currently in a hospital, the TV broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, reportedly controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, the coalition's warplanes hit the residential area at the intersection of Rabat and Rakas streets in Sanaa. Rescue teams that arrived at the scene continue to extract victims from the rubble.

© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali Saudi Arabian Oil Pipeline Attacked by Houthi Drones

The Saudi-led coalition, for its part, issued a statement informing Yemen about the start of an operation against Houthi military targets in Sanaa. The coalition has called on civilians to avoid places where Houthis' facilities are located.

On 14 May, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities calling it the largest military operation conducted by the militants since the start of the armed conflict in Yemen in 2015. The attack caused a fire and minor damage to one of the pumps of Saudi Aramco's cross-country pipelines. The company stated it had halted crude oil traffic via the pipeline as a precautionary measure.