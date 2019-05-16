Pakistan to Extend Airspace Ban for Indian Flights Until May 30 - Reports

According to the unnamed official, this decision does not exclude the possibility of extending the ban in the future.
In February, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the closure of the country's airspace for commercial flights. The decision was taken after the Pakistani army downed two Indian military jets that had crossed the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.
READ MORE: Pakistani Airspace to Remain Closed to Flights For India
Relations between India and Pakistan have taken a turn for the worst earlier this year. Tensions soared after a deadly attack in Kashmir on February 14, when a suicide bomber attacked an Indian security convoy, killing over 40 personnel. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Besides surface to air missile systems, Islamabad has reportedly also deployed additional Chinese-made Rainbow CH-4 and CH-5 drones, for surveillance.
India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the Kashmir incident. Pakistan, however, has rejected all allegations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)