At Least 20 Trapped in Collapsed Building in Shanghai - Reports

The incident occurred in Shanghai's Changning District on Thursday morning. At the moment there is no official information about possible reasons for the building's collapse.

According to the Chinese news portal ECNS, about 20 people were trapped under debris after a commercial building under renovation collapsed in Shanghai. At the same time, The Paper outlet has reported about 10 people being trapped after the incident, adding that the collapsed area had been estimated at 1,000 square metres, which is a third of the whole building.

RT Echinanews "#BREAKING: 4 rescued and at least 20 remain trapped after a building under renovation in collapsed Thursday morning in Shanghai. Rescue efforts are still underway. pic.twitter.com/cQhthQO04Q" — 许 (@fuqianggu) May 16, 2019

A search operation is underway. According to the Shanghai fire department, 11 people have been rescued from the site at the moment.