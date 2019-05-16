5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Papua New Guinea - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed on Thursday.

The underground shocks were registered at 01:23 GMT, 95 kilometres (59 miles) to the south-southwest of Mount Taron.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 25.3 kilometres. There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.